U.S. Airstrikes In W. Iraq Spark Outrage Among Iraqis

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Feb 4 (NNN-NINA) – At least 16 people were killed and 36 wounded in U.S. airstrikes on positions of the paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces in western Iraq, sparking a wave of anger and condemnation among Iraqis.

Yesterday, Hashd Shaabi said in a statement that, the airstrikes on Friday night were“a blatant aggression” on its headquarters, in the al-Qaim area, and stressed the casualties could rise as efforts to remove debris are still underway, looking for more bodies.

Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid said in a statement on the same day that, the airstrikes represent a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty and came as Iraq has shown a clear desire to organise the work of the international coalition through a round of discussions.

Accordingly, he stressed that the recent attacks will negatively impact the prospects for negotiations as violence breeds further violence, Rashid said.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani announced a three-day mourning for those who were killed by the U.S. airstrikes in al-Qaim and the nearby Akashat areas in Anbar province, according to a statement issued by al-Sudani's media office yesterday.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi government spokesman, Basim al-Awadi said, the government believes that“the presence of the international coalition forces on Iraqi soil has become a threat to security and stability in the country and a justification for involving Iraq in regional and international conflicts.”

The Iraqi parliament also condemned the U.S. airstrikes in a statement. The parliament will hold an emergency session in the coming days to discuss the repeated U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and to“put an end to the violations of the U.S.-led coalition forces to the sovereignty of Iraq.”

The statement concluded that,“the recurrence of U.S. attacks on Iraqi security headquarters is a major recklessness that cannot be accepted.”

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires in Baghdad and handed him a protest note, in which Iraq expressed its rejection and condemnation of the U.S. airstrikes that targeted Iraqi security forces as well as civilian sites in Akashat and al-Qaim areas.

According to the ministry's statement, the note stressed Iraq's rejection of making its territories an arena for settling scores between conflicting countries, said the statement.

The Iranian-backed al-Nujaba Movement said in a statement, it will retaliate against the recent U.S. airstrikes and“will respond with what it deems appropriate at the time and place it wants.”

Later yesterday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an armed group which al-Nujaba is part of, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a U.S. base in Kharab al-Jir town in Syria's north-eastern province of al-Hasakah in an online statement.

The statement said, the attack was part of a series of retaliatory measures against the U.S. forces, amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Friday that, the U.S. forces conducted airstrikes on more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria, against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and affiliated militia groups.

The U.S. airstrikes came in response to recent attacks by Iranian-backed militias that caused the first U.S. fatalities, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-NINA

