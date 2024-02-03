King Receives Call From Canada PM, Reaffirms Need For Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of unarmed civilians, during a phone call received from Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

His Majesty stressed the need for stepping up efforts to guarantee the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza, expressing appreciation for Canada's efforts in delivering aid to the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King reaffirmed the important role of UNRWA in providing relief to over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, which requires maintaining support for the agency to enable it to continue providing its vital services in accordance with its UN mandate, the statement said.



His Majesty warned that the continued Israeli escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem could lead to chaos and an explosion in the region.



The King reiterated the need to create a political horizon for the Palestinian issue to reach just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, stressing that there can be no stability in the region without a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to the statement.

