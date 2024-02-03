Metromax Group Responds To Growing Cybersecurity Demand With Launch Of Genix Cyber

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionize Cybersecurity with GenAI Technology and Zero-Trust Principles

Former CISOs and Auditors Join Forces to Revolutionize Cybersecurity with GenAI Technology and Zero-Trust Principles.

- Om Karamchandani, Founder & CEO of MetroMax GroupATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the ever-increasing demand for robust cybersecurity, MetroMax Group is thrilled to introduce Genix Cyber . This strategic spin-off delivers cybersecurity products & services, harnessing technologies, and embracing a threat-centric approach.MetroMax Group is thrilled to welcome Gautam Dev as the CEO of Genix Cyber. An industry veteran with a proven track record, Gautam embodies the leadership and expertise needed to steer this amazing venture to new heights. His vision aligns seamlessly with MetroMax's commitment to excellence and innovation.Innovation and Expertise at the Forefront!Genix Cyber is built on a commitment to AI-driven security solutions and Zero-Trust architecture , aiming to transform identity and access security/governance. Central to Genix Cyber's innovation is its Research and Development division. This R&D division creates sophisticated cybersecurity solutions that adhere to the Zero Trust framework with continuous research & updates to counteract emerging threats.Leading the charge is a team of renowned former Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and Auditors from the United States, dedicated to advancing the cybersecurity sector. Om Karamchandani, Founder & CEO of MetroMax Group, highlights the significance of this initiative, "Launching Genix Cyber marks a critical milestone in the journey towards providing digital identity and security solutions. This reflects the dedication to leveraging the latest technologies to serve clients' needs."Echoing this sentiment, Gautam Dev, Co-Founder and CEO of Genix Cyber, underlines the venture's objectives, "The inception of Genix Cyber is a key moment in addressing the complex challenges of cybersecurity, especially in identity protection. Genix Cyber's ambition is to transform the industry through the infusion of solutions with AI and Zero Trust principles, thereby establishing a new paradigm in security."Beyond technology, Genix Cyber transcends traditional technology integration, focusing on educating clients about the challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity. The company is dedicated to offering advisory and consulting services that help leaders comprehend and navigate the complexities of digital security.With a comprehensive approach, Genix Cyber prioritizes the seamless integration of cybersecurity measures into business operations. This involves conducting detailed assessments, refining processes, and implementing tools and technologies to ensure not only secure but also efficient client outcomes.Leveraging over two decades of expertise, Genix Cyber provides a holistic range of next-generation cybersecurity products & services. These encompass Application & Data Security, Infrastructure & Cloud Security, Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Access Management (AM), Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Vendor Access Governance, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) attestation. Genix Cyber collaborates with leading cybersecurity technology providers in these domains.About MetroMax Group:MetroMax Group stands at the forefront of digital innovation, specializing in DevOps, Application Development, Machine Learning, Process Automation, Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics. With a history of pushing the boundaries of technology, MetroMax Group serves a broad spectrum of clients with advanced technological solutions.For more information about Genix Cyber and its products and services, please visit or email at ....This venture embodies the synergy of expertise, innovation, and dedication to advancing digital security in our interconnected society.Source: MetroMax GroupNote to Editors: For more information or media inquiries, please contact Genix Cyber at ....

Jerold Vaz

Genix Cyber

+1 470-645-9207

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn