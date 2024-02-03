Kinder Ready Introduces New SEL Program Led By Elizabeth Fraley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elizabeth Fraley, a noted early childhood education specialist, is pleased to announce the introduction of Kinder Ready's new Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) program. This program aims to equip preschool children with critical skills essential for navigating the complexities of today's global community.Kinder Ready's approach to early childhood education is comprehensive, focusing on mental health, inclusivity, gender sensitivity, and age-appropriate strategies for children aged preschool to six years old.Elizabeth Fraley , the architect of the SEL program, brings her extensive experience in early childhood education to the forefront. She has developed a curriculum that meets the unique needs of preschoolers, employing evidence-based strategies to enhance key developmental areas such as cognitive flexibility and emotional awareness.The program's distinct features include:Holistic Approach: A full spectrum approach to mental health and social-emotional learning tailored for young children.Inclusivity: Focused on creating a welcoming environment for all children, with interventions that are sensitive to gender and age.Measurable Progress: The program uses a detailed rubric (1-4) for tracking social and emotional skill development through various observational methods.Kinder Ready also engages in activities backed by brain research, promoting essential developmental skills.In her role, Elizabeth Fraley extends support beyond the classroom. She leads initiatives for parents and the community, sharing resources and strategies to foster social and emotional growth in children.About Elizabeth Fraley:As CEO/Founder of KinderReady, Inc., Elizabeth Fraley has over a decade of experience in early learning. Her innovative early elementary program developed in 2016 gained national recognition. Featured in various media outlets and awarded Educator of the Year by Los Angeles County, Fraley is known for her structured yet progressive teaching methods. Her contributions to early education, including as a HuffPost education contributor, reflect her dedication to holistic child development.About Kinder Ready:Kinder Ready is a proponent of quality early childhood education, committed to delivering innovative programs that support young children's social and emotional growth. Under the leadership of Elizabeth Fraley, Kinder Ready strives to provide children, families, and educators with the necessary resources for a thriving future.For more information on Kinder Ready's SEL program, please visit: .

