Practical Classes Conducted In New Training Period


2/3/2024 6:08:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The practical classes held in the troops and military units of the Azerbaijan Army with regard to the the new training period are being successfully conducted according to the combat training plan of the current year, Azernews reports.

The tasks on preparing military equipment and artillery installations withdrawn from permanent deployment points to assembly areas on alert for combat use at firing positions are carried out in accordance with the regulations.

The servicemen are demonstrating high professionalism in the classes held in order to maintain the combat readiness of the troops at a high level, to ensure stable, uninterrupted and operative management of the units.

