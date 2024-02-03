Practical Classes Conducted In New Training Period

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The practical classes held in the troops and military units of
the Azerbaijan Army with regard to the the new training period are
being successfully conducted according to the combat training plan
of the current year, Azernews reports.
The tasks on preparing military equipment and artillery
installations withdrawn from permanent deployment points to
assembly areas on alert for combat use at firing positions are
carried out in accordance with the regulations.
The servicemen are demonstrating high professionalism in the
classes held in order to maintain the combat readiness of the
troops at a high level, to ensure stable, uninterrupted and
operative management of the units.
