Paris: Several Wounded In Knife Attack At Major Railway Station, Say Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several people were injured in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub, police were quoted by AFP as saying. They added that the suspected attacker had been arrested attack, that happened at 12:30 pm IST (0700 GMT), left one person with serious injuries while two others were lightly wounded.“The motive behind the attack by the detained man was unclear,” police said.(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)
MENAFN03022024007365015876ID1107804454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.