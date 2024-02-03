Paris: Several Wounded In Knife Attack At Major Railway Station, Say Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several people were injured in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub, police were quoted by AFP as saying. They added that the suspected attacker had been arrested attack, that happened at 12:30 pm IST (0700 GMT), left one person with serious injuries while two others were lightly wounded.“The motive behind the attack by the detained man was unclear,” police said.(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

