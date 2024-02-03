Salamair Celebrates Seventh Anniversary

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: On the seventh anniversary of SalamAir, the airline announced its new Country Manager for Bangladesh Ariful Islam Rajan. The airline celebrated its anniversary with industry partners and announced its new Country Manager for Bangladesh at a ceremony held in the capital on February 1.

Mudassir Dhanse, Country Manager-UAE of SalamAir, who was filling in as the Acting Country Manager for Bangladesh for fourth months until now, handed over the responsibilities to Ariful Islam Rajan at event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ariful Islam Rajan, Country Manager-Bangladesh, SalamAir, said,“My over 17 years of experience in the country's aviation industry makes me familiar with the market and with our partners' continued support, together we will take SalamAir to new heights.”





Ariful Islam Rajan, new Country Manager-BD, SalamAir addressing the event-Photo: Monitor

It may be mentioned here, the Omani carrier currently flies to over forty destinations globally.



Earlier, Rajan worked in key positions at Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, FlyHub Travel Group and other reputed organisations in the aviation trade.

M A Latif Shahrear Zahedee, Managing Director of AeroWing Aviation Ltd, the airline's GSA in Bangladesh also spoke on the occasion.

Other high officials of SalamAir and AeroWing Aviation Ltd were also present at the ceremony along with industry partners.

The airline officials cut a cake to celebrate its seventh anniversary which was followed by a gala dinner.

