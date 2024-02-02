Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting To Discuss Five Issues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss a number of issues, including drone production, battlefield situation, and energy.

The Head of State said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I have held the Staff meeting. There are five issues today," Zelensky said.

In particular, meeting participants discussed the production of drones.

"The plan for 2024. Contracts have been increased. We have planned an additional budget for drones and will ensure its implementation. Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov and Defense Minister Umerov delivered their reports. In general, more than 90% of drones deployed on the battlefield this year are domestically produced," said Zelensky.

He thanked every Ukrainian company that produces UAVs, those who train drone operators, and volunteers.

“The second issue – ammunition. Production and import. We are also increasing contracts. And we are ramping up the production. The report [was provided by] the Minister of Defense. I am grateful to everyone who works 24/7 at the production facilities," the Head of State noted.

The battlefield situation was also discussed. "All key sectors. Avdiivka is especially difficult. Commander-in-Chief

Zaluzhnyi and commanders in the sectors - Moskaliov and Syrskyi – delivered reports. I am grateful to all Ukrainian soldiers who are holding their positions and destroying the enemy. We are working with our partners to give Ukrainian soldiers more strength," Zelensky said.

According to him, meeting participants also discussed the construction of fortifications. In particular, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on funding, and the Minister of Defense reported on the terms of the tasks.

The meeting also focused on the energy sector. "Recovery from Russian strikes, physical protection of the energy sector, our systemic steps. Detailed reports. The government - Shmyhal, Kubrakov. Energy companies - Chernyshov, Kudrytskyi. We are going through this heating season steadily," Zelensky emphasized.

He thanked all energy sector workers and soldiers who are defending Ukraine from Russian missiles and drones.

"The stability of our state and each of its systems is a prerequisite for Ukraine's strength," the President stressed.

