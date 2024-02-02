Ukraine, Canada Create Intl Coalition To Return Ukrainian Children Abducted By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, co-headed by Ukraine and Canada, has launched its work and presented the Framework Document of its activities at a meeting in Kyiv.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine , at the beginning of the meeting, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak thanked Canada and the present Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, Mélanie Joly, for their leadership in creating the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

He emphasized that today, the world is concerned about the fate of the hostages of the Kremlin, and many countries and international organizations have expressed readiness to help Ukraine return deported and forcibly displaced children.

"The return of abducted children is the foundation of the Bring Kids Back UA action plan initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is also a key element of the fourth point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula – Release of Prisoners and Deported Persons," he said.

The Head of the Office of the President announced that Ukraine and Canada jointly prepared the Framework Document of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. This founding document outlines its mandate, goals, guiding principles, and vectors of activities.

Additionally, it explains what membership in the coalition entails and outlines how countries can participate in its work. Each state can independently determine the areas in which it wants to act or even take leadership based on its experience, expertise, and resources.

According to Andriy Yermak, the coalition will focus on the following key goals: coordinating joint efforts, exchanging information, especially at the intelligence level, to enhance understanding and response to Russia's criminal actions, leveraging the capabilities of Ukraine, partner states, and international organizations to support the coalition's goals, activating and coordinating actions aimed at strong collective advocacy and communication.

"It is crucial that the coalition unites around the principles of humanity, freedom, and the value of human life," he said.

From now on, the coalition will focus on facilitating the return of Ukrainian children, including identifying the whereabouts of illegally deported and forcibly displaced young citizens of Ukraine, developing mechanisms for their return, and participating in relevant diplomatic negotiations. The coalition will also address issues related to the preparation and issuance of documents to establish the identity of children and their family members, including those necessary for crossing borders and, consequently, the physical return of children to Ukraine. Supporting children after their return, facilitating reunification with family members, or placement in family-based care, and providing necessary rehabilitation assistance are also important. Another key issue is ensuring access to justice for children who were victims and witnesses of crimes, holding those responsible for organizing illegal actions against Ukrainian children accountable under the law.

On her part, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Mélanie Joly emphasized the need to do everything possible today to return and protect illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children to their homeland.

Andriy Yermak expressed gratitude to all the countries that joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. He also thanked Qatar and the Vatican for their continuous assistance to Ukraine in returning deported children.

During today's meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, six more countries officially joined: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and Germany. The total number of participating countries in the coalition now is 28.

As Ukrinform reported, Canadian Minister for Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv on February 2.

Photo: President's Office