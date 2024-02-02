Canadian Foreign Minister Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canadian Minister for Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv and announced the launch of a coalition to return deported Ukrainian children home.

She stated this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The Canadian minister stressed that these children had been taken from their homes, from their families and deprived of their own language. The importance of returning children cannot be underestimated as this is a matter of humanity, and that is why today Canada and Ukraine will launch a coalition to return abducted Ukrainian children from Russia, she said.

She also emphasized that this is how Canada and Ukraine want to return these children.

According to Joly, Canada will inform everyone about who these children are and make sure that countries unite around this issue. She noted that Canada would talk to many countries, including Mexico, Brazil, Qatar and others.

The minister also said that her country would work with those countries that have direct relations with Russia to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children home.

As reported by Ukrinform, in October 2023, representatives of Canada at a meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers proposed the creation of a coalition of countries to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has stated that Russia does not provide any data on Ukrainian children held there.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. They are suspected of war crimes in the form of illegal deportation and displacement of the population, including children, from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Photo: T HE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld