Ukraine Returns Four More Children Abducted By Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Save Ukraine team has returned another four children from the temporarily Russian-occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This was announced by the Save Ukraine charitable organization on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"These children range in age from 0 to 16 years old. Currently, they are all safe in one of our centers," the post reads.

"This represents our 15th rescue mission, and as of today, we have successfully brought back 235 children to Ukraine from occupied territories and Russia," Save Ukraine said.

As Ukrinform reported, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska called on the international community to become more involved in the rescue of deported Ukrainian children, as Ukraine cannot cope with this alone.

Photo: Save Ukraine