Kfw IPEX-Bank Contributes To Refinancing Of French Fibre Joint Venture IFT

FRANKFURT A.M., GERMANY, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As part of a lending group, KfW IPEX-Bank contributes to the EUR 3.15 billion refinancing for Investissement dans la Fibre des Territoires ("IFT"), a French fibre joint venture between InfraVia and Iliad. KfW IPEX-Bank acts as Mandated Lead Arranger, Joint Underwriter and Joint Active Bookrunner.The proceeds will be used to refinance all existing debt incurred by IFT since its launch in 2019 whilst co-financing the Capex investment required for the company's ongoing purchase of access-right assets relating to the rollout of Fiber-To-The-Home ("FTTH") infrastructure in France.IFT was born from a strategic partnership between the Iliad Group, parent company of the telecommunications operator Free, and the French infrastructure fund InfraVia. It is present all over mainland France (except Paris and Hauts-de-Seine) and offers national and local operators direct access to FTTH networks from street cabinets.With this financing, KfW IPEX-Bank contributes to expanding high-speed FTTH infrastructure in Europe.About KfW IPEX-BankWithin KfW Group, KfW IPEX-Bank is responsible for project and export finance. It supports German and European companies operating in key industrial sectors in global markets by structuring medium and long-term financing for their exports, funding infrastructure investments, securing supply of raw materials and by financing environmental and climate change mitigation projects worldwide.As a bank that stands for transformation, it finances technologies of the future to support the transition towards sustainable society in all three dimensions of the economy, environment and social.As specialist bank, KfW IPEX-Bank has extensive industry, structuring and country expertise, it takes on leading roles in financing consortia and actively involves other banks, institutional investors and insurance firms. KfW IPEX-Bank operates as a legally independent group subsidiary and is represented in the most important economic and financial centres across the globe.

