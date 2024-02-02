(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nicola Zanetti, Nutritionist, Bestselling Author, and Music Enthusiast

Nutrition Expert Nicola Zanetti's Latest Padel Nutrition Guide Emerges as Bestseller, Captivating Audiences Worldwide

- Benji PalmLUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a spectacular triumph, nutritionist and celebrated author Nicola“Nick” Zanetti's most recent release, "Nutrition for Padel – The Guidebook," has swiftly climbed the ranks to claim bestseller status in two major Amazon markets, the UK and Italy. The accomplishment marks a resounding success for Zanetti, whose innovative approach to nutrition has struck a chord with readers globally.Zanetti, armed with a Bachelor's degree in Biological Sciences and a Master's degree in Human Nutrition from Milan, brings a unique blend of academic expertise and practical experience to his work. His career highlights include eight years of teaching nutrition at the prestigious CNM college in the UK, solidifying his commitment to advancing the field.What sets "Nutrition for Padel – The Guidebook" apart is not only its academic foundation but also its resonance with readers on a personal level. Zanetti's writing, infused with a genuine passion for health and performance, offers a refreshing departure from generic advice. The guide provides practical nutritional strategies tailored specifically to the demands of the padel court.The link is here:The bestseller status achieved within 48 hours of the book's launch in the UK and Italy is a testament to Zanetti's unique approach and the growing demand for specialized nutrition guidance in the realm of padel.The book also features the inspiring journey of Benjamin Palm, a three-time Norwegian Padel Tour (NPT) Champion, adding a compelling narrative that motivates and captivates readers.Zanetti, currently residing in Lugano, Switzerland, brings a global perspective to his work. His international bestsellers on health, available on Amazon, have garnered widespread acclaim for their effectiveness and easy-to-implement strategies.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Instagram @nickzanettiofficial

