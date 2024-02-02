Poonam Panday Dies Of Cervical Cancer: 7 Unknown Things About The Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss fame Poonam Panday, known for her bold photoshoots, passed away. The news has been broken by her team through her Instagram account. Netizens pour in their condolences while others feel it might be a prank. She is reported to have passed away due to cervical cancer. Here are 7 unknown things about the actress

Poonam Panday, widely recognized for her appearance on Bigg Boss and her daring photoshoots, is reported to have passed away. The announcement came from her official Instagram account, shared by her team. The news has led to an outpouring of condolences from netizens, although some remain skeptical, speculating that it might be a prank. The reported cause of her death is said to be cervical cancer. In remembrance of the actress, here are seven lesser-known facts about her

Early Life and Education:

Poonam Panday, born on March 11, 1991, in Delhi, India, spent her early years in the capital city. She pursued her education at St. Joseph's College in Mumbai, where she delved into her passion for modeling and acting

Breakthrough with Kingfisher Calendar:

Poonam Panday gained significant recognition when she featured in the prestigious Kingfisher Calendar in 2011. This marked a pivotal moment in her career, opening doors to various opportunities in the world of glamour

Marriage with Sam Bombay:

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay exchanged vows in September 2020. However, their honeymoon in Goa took an unexpected turn when Poonam filed a complaint with the Goa police against her husband, Sam Bombay. The allegations in the FIR included charges of molestation, threats, and assault. The incident shed light on the challenges within their relationship, bringing a personal ordeal into the public eye

Brawl with Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra:

She had also filed a case against businessman Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's huband for illegally using her videos even after termination of contract

Therapy after Divorce:

She also revealed that she was going through therapy and the scars of her marriage was acute

Controversies: Her

bathroom video was once leaked. She was seen showering and dancing in the bathroom. Eventually the video was blocked by Youtube.

Arrest during Lockdown:

She was arrested during covid lockdown for stepping out with her husband by Mumbai Police

Pandey App:

She also had a Pandey app where she shared updates about her life and her philanthropic activities