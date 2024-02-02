Arab Cinema Center Names Mohannad Al-Bakri 5Th Arab Cinema Personality Of The Year

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Cairo – Asdaf News:

In recognition of his distinguished work in revitalizing and sustaining Jordanian and Arab cinema, the Arab Cinema Center (ACC) is bestowing its 5th Arab Cinema Personality of the Year Award to Mohannad Al-Bakri, the Managing Director of the Jordanian Royal Film Commission (RFC) during the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, which will run from February 15th to the 25th.

The award, which coincides with the ACC's celebration of its own 10th anniversary, is designed to honor and highlight prominent industry figures whose persistent contributions have helped elevate the Arab film industry in the eyes of the international filmmaking community as a whole.

Al-Bakri has been instrumental in rousing the country's film industry from its slumber since assuming his position in 2009 through his development of the commission's funding and training programs, as well as building local production capacity with the opening of Jordan's first dedicated film studio complex. Under his guidance, Jordan has become a competitive and enticing destination for filmmakers through a combination of extraordinary landscapes, universally praised production services and its cost-effectiveness as a shooting location.

“We take immense pride in honoring Mohannad Al-Bakri, the Managing Director of the Jordanian Royal Film Commission (RFC) with the Arab Cinema Personality of the Year Award. Since assuming his position, he has made enormous and noteworthy efforts to advance the Jordanian film industry,” said Alaa Karkouti and Maher Diab - Co-founders of Arab Cinema Center - in a joint statement.

“This is evidenced by the outstanding success Jordanian films have achieved so far both locally and internationally, including INSHALLAH A BOY, which world premiered at Cannes' 62nd Critics Week, winning two unprecedented awards in the history of Jordanian cinema,” they added.

Last year, the Arab Cinema Center gave its Arab Cinema Personality of the Year Award to Mouhamad Keblawi - the Founder and Head of Malmö Arab Film Festival in Sweden. Other recipients of the Award include Chiraz Latiri, former general director of the Centre National du Cinema et de l'Image, and renowned producer and screenwriter Mohamed Hefzy - the Founder of Film Clinic. The inaugural award went to both Abdulhamid Juma and Masoud Amralla Al Ali, chairman and artistic director, respectively, of the now-shuttered Dubai International Film Festival.









