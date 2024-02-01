Parcel Consulting To Provide No Obligation Shipping Audit For All Potential Customers In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parcel Consulting () a potent force in the shipping industry, is now offering a no-obligation shipping audit in 2024.

- Dan KoernkePHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parcel Consulting ( ), a potent force in the shipping industry, is now offering a no-obligation shipping audit for all potential customers in 2024. This offer brings a valuable opportunity for businesses to review their current shipping rates without any obligation. In many cases, most shippers will find savings that range between 10-25% or more on their shipping costs, which is more important than ever as the 2024 general rates increase for all carriers hits at the end of the month.“We're thrilled to be offering this no-obligation shipping rates audit to all parcel shippers for a limited time,” commented Dan Koernke, COO of Parcel Consulting.“Our goal is to optimize your delivery and shipping process, beat your current shipping rates and offer solutions for fulfillment, software, technology, automation and more. The best part is that there are no hidden fees or obligations. Just a simple process to get a detailed analysis of your shipping spend and process. What would a 10% or more reduction in your shipping costs do for your business? It's a lot of fun getting to make that a reality for so many companies.”Why This MattersWith the general rates increase quickly approaching for all major carriers, it is becoming tougher than ever for small to mid-sized companies to compete against eCommerce giants. And, many consumers want fast and low cost shipping, creating a situation where companies desperately need a trusted resource to make sure they have the best shipping rates and fulfillment process possible. Enter Parcel Consulting and their unique system to deliver substantial savings on shipping costs and creative solutions to any shipping and logistics challenge.Parcel Consulting: A Brief OverviewParcel Consulting is a trusted partner to various eCommerce businesses, retailers, dropshippers, fulfillment providers, 3PLs, and many other shipping and logistics industry insiders. Their fulfillment consulting services are aimed at helping businesses manage supply chains and ecommerce shipping more effectively, particularly in challenging circumstances like post pandemic shipping, crowded regional markets, last mile delivery, freight forwarding, international shipping, parcel consolidation, and others.Their MissionParcel Consulting's mission is simple yet impactful: to help shippers save time and money by connecting them to the best available rates and shipping technologies. They took their combined decades of shipping and logistics experience to create a team and craft a process and service for shippers. This unique approach helps almost any company see how their shipping rates and processes stack up against in-depth industry benchmarks.Their ExpertiseThe team's extensive expertise enables them to deliver significant shipping cost reductions while improving the accuracy and speed of delivery of shipments. Their team has worked directly with thousands of businesses, ranging from small online startups to major international conglomerates, to find optimal solutions for shipping challenges.Potential SavingsParcel Consulting's unique offer of a no-obligation shipping rates audit can potentially save companies significant money over the course of a year. With access to hundreds of shipping programs and carrier rates, their team can review all the possible ways to reduce shipping spend and tailor solutions that work best for various businesses.Their NetworkParcel Consulting's network includes national carriers, regional carriers, final mile providers, parcel and freight consolidators, group buying programs, resellers, 3PLs, fulfillment providers, and many of the industry-leading software and technology providers. This means they can pair the features and functions that any business needs with the best available solution.Their PromiseParcel Consulting promises to find businesses the best shipping rates and carrier strategy available with no cost to the business using the service. This commitment to customer satisfaction sets them apart in the industry."Parcel Consulting's no-obligation shipping rates audit is an excellent opportunity to make your shipping processes more cost-effective and efficient. With potential savings of 10-25%, this is an offer not to be missed," Koernke said. "How would your company feel if you find out you've significantly overpaid on your 2024 shipping costs because you didn't take advantage of this quick and no-obligation opportunity?"To get started, visit Parcel Consulting online at: .About Parcel ConsultingParcel Consulting has a simple mission: to deliver the best parcel shipping rates, technology, automation, processes and software for every business it works with. They take a unique and consultative approach to deliver solutions tailored to a business. With more than two decades of small parcel shipping and software and technology experience, they can help any business with all aspects of their shipping and logistics.Parcel Consulting works to find a business the best shipping rates and carrier strategy available at no cost to the business. Their network includes most of the industry-leading software and technology providers, too. 