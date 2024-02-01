Czech Parliament Speaker Sees Peace In More Pressure On Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Recently, the ranks of Western officials, popular for their
anti-Azerbaijani statements, continue to expand. First, visiting
Yerevan and then Baku with the purpose of pressure, these officials
resort to any means other than adhering to peace and try to defend
the occupying state without hesitation.
So far, official Baku witnessed the pro-Armenian positions and
double standards of the MFAs of Germany, Belgium, and the
Netherlands.
Finally, the West being loyal to its tradition, adds another
official in the list of "peace makers", who is active in claims
against Azerbaijan - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the
Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová.
Recall that earlier the Speaker had announced her intention to
visit Armenia and then to visit Azerbaijan, and while in Yerevan,
she stated about the necessity of putting pressure on Baku: "We will use all possibilities to put pressure on Baku
to take part in negotiations."
It is interesting that Mrs. Adamova, who has followed the course
of politicians trying to challenge the official Baku before, for
some reason considers it appropriate for the negotiations between
the parties to take place by force . Of course, if
we approach the principle of democracy and human rights, we can say
that this approach of the Czech speaker is against the EU's human
rights doctrines. However, seeing her position, which does not
differ from other politicians, makes you think about what this
statement implies.
Azerbaijan is no longer interested in proving and convincing
someone. Undoubtedly, those who visit first Yeravan also know the
way of Baku, and they know the situation of Garabagh thirty years
ago. Just because today's conditions do not suit their goals, they
blind themselves.
How does it happen that during the occupation, when thousands of
civilians were killed by Armenians and expelled from their homes,
the European Union and the West refrained from using expressions
such as ethnic cleansing and genocide . However, a community that left
Garabagh on their own voliton and is still alive is called
"dead". The real ethnic cleansing happened three decades
ago, but today Armenia is paying the price for its sins.
In the Czech Speaker's opinion, the best option to support
Armenia and Azerbaijan is international organizations that were
created for this purpose, such as the UN organisations and other
bodies. So, why for such long time, during Armenian occupation of
Azerbaijani territories, international organisations did not take
any decisive step?
The countries of the European Union alliance and their corrupt
officials surely know about the atrocities committed by Armenian
separatists during the 30th occupation of Azerbaijani lands. But to
please their crusader masters, they use Armenia in their political
game. As the Ukrainian-Russian war has had a great impact on Europe
and the West, many countries that were dependent on Russian energy
resources are undergoing crises. The Czech Republic is looking for
ways to replace the use of Russian energy resources, and Azerbaijan
plays an important role in supplying energy resources to the Czech
Republic, as well as to most EU countries.
It should be noted that all Western European officials who want
to "help" in achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, only
keep using the words "put pressure". By exerting pressure, adopting
resolutions, and imposing all kinds of sanctions on Azerbaijan, as
exemplified by France, only Paris has lost and is drowning in
crisis.
Undoubtedly, France has its hand in this process of
anti-Azerbaijani statements and uses its vassals to promote its
policy. It should be recalled that it is with the help of France
and its influence on European countries that the Armenian
authorities enjoy support from the Union countries in the idea of
revanchism and its militarization.
It is known that French President Macron persuaded Olaf Scholz,
Federal Chancellor of Germany, to put pressure on Azerbaijan, after
which the initiative of militarization of Armenia by France
started. On the air of a political talk show on an Armenian TV
channel, pro-Armenian journalist of La Figaro newspaper Jean
Christophe Buisson talked about his conversation with Macron.
"We were preparing for an interview with him. Everything went as
usual. Taking advantage of a moment's silence, I asked Macron a
question: 'There is a "genocide" of Armenians in Garabagh by
Azerbaijan. Is there nothing you can do to help them?" Macron said
that for now it would be difficult for him alone to do so. He said
he can't do anything unless Germany is with him.
Macron said that if he had at least minimal support from other
countries, he would help Armenia. The French leader emphasized that
part of Europe depends on Azerbaijani gas. According to Macron,
some time ago he managed to convince Olaf Scholz of the
pro-Armenian and anti-Azerbaijani policy as well.
The higher the bar of pressure from European officials and
countries on Azerbaijan rises, the more they will suffer. Crises in
European countries are not caused by Azerbaijan but by the policy
of great "democracy" of these countries.
