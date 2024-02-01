The Cryptocurrency Market Welcomes A Major Change: Exor Digital Holdings Limited Acquires Jubi And Renames It As The New Brand Joy Universe

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In a historic moment for the cryptocurrency field, on January 31, 2024, the global digital technology industry witnessed a significant transformation. Exor Digital Holdings Limited, an emerging global digital technology company, has fully acquired the well-known Jubi trading platform and renamed it as Joy Universe digital asset trading platform (referred to as JU digital asset trading platform).

Since its establishment in 2013, Jubi has become a leader in the global digital trading field and became the largest digital asset trading platform in the Chinese-speaking region in 2015. In 2017, it gained fame by being ranked first globally in terms of transaction volume. With significant developments such as Bitcoin ETFs, the digital encryption field has become a focus of global attention.

This acquisition is not only a transfer of equity but also an industry milestone. Backed by traditional investment institutions from Italy and other countries as well as giants in the encryption field, Exor Digital Holdings Limited's post-acquisition measures are expected to bring about new development opportunities and significant enhancements to Jubi's encrypted digital ecosystem and globalization strategy.

The launch of Joy Universe marks the beginning of a new era. It will undergo comprehensive upgrades in terms of branding, technology, ecological development, user services, channel expansion, AI artificial intelligence data services etc. Additionally, Joy Universe will also focus on DeFi infrastructure, Web 3.0 digitized entity industry track, NFT asset application and implementation,development within encrypted entertainment and metaverse fields.

Exor Digital Holdings Limited and Joy Universe officials have stated that this renaming and upgrade is not only a tribute to Jubi's ten-year journey, but also a commitment to continuously provide better services to global users. With the slogan“Joy to the Universe,” Joy Universe will be dedicated to enhancing user experience and maintaining user transaction freedom and wealth privacy.

Long-term users of Jubi have witnessed the growth of the digital asset market and development in the field of encryption. Now, under the leadership of Joy Universe, they are about to embark on a brand new decade. The JU digital asset trading platform promises to remain true to its original intention, constantly exploring and innovating with the aim of making transactions simpler and wealth more free.

The full acquisition by Exor Digital Holdings Limited and launch of the new platform Joy Universe is expected to bring new vitality and innovative direction for the global cryptocurrency market. This marks the arrival of a new era in the cryptocurrency industry, indicating vast potential for future market development opportunities.