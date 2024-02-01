(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The K-12 makerspace materials market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.86 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.52% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by advent of advanced makerspace materials, increasing emphasis on makerspace-aligned curriculum, and increased funding from private organizations. This study identifies the increasing emphasis on online makerspaces as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 makerspace materials market growth during the next few years. Also, increased emphasis on mobile makerspaces and introduction of drones in K-12 robotic learning programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the K-12 makerspace materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The K-12 makerspace materials market is segmented as below:

By Product



Robotic toolkit

Construction materials

Arts and crafts materials Other materials

By End-user



Elementary school

Middle school High school

By Geographical Landscape



APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 makerspace materials market vendors that include



ArcBotics LLC

BASIC FUN Inc.

Boxlight Corp

Chibitronics Inc.

Eduscape

Elenco Electronics

Engino Ltd.

Follett Corp.

GoldieBlox Inc.

Innovation First International Inc.

KEVA Planks Education

LEGO System AS

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Makey Makey LLC.

Modular Robotics Inc.

Qubits Toy

Sphero Inc.

Squishy Circuits Store LLC.

Stratasys Ltd. Wonder Workshop Inc.

Also, the K-12 makerspace materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

