The K-12 makerspace materials market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.86 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.52% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by advent of advanced makerspace materials, increasing emphasis on makerspace-aligned curriculum, and increased funding from private organizations. This study identifies the increasing emphasis on online makerspaces as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 makerspace materials market growth during the next few years. Also, increased emphasis on mobile makerspaces and introduction of drones in K-12 robotic learning programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the K-12 makerspace materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The K-12 makerspace materials market is segmented as below:
By Product
Robotic toolkit Construction materials Arts and crafts materials Other materials
By End-user
Elementary school Middle school High school
By Geographical Landscape
APAC Europe North America Middle East and Africa South America
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 makerspace materials market vendors that include
ArcBotics LLC BASIC FUN Inc. Boxlight Corp Chibitronics Inc. Eduscape Elenco Electronics Engino Ltd. Follett Corp. GoldieBlox Inc. Innovation First International Inc. KEVA Planks Education LEGO System AS Makeblock Co. Ltd. Makey Makey LLC. Modular Robotics Inc. Qubits Toy Sphero Inc. Squishy Circuits Store LLC. Stratasys Ltd. Wonder Workshop Inc.
Also, the K-12 makerspace materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
