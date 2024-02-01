Limited Access To Financial Resources Causes Credit Unions In Azerbaijan Face Hurdle

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In 2023, credit unions in Azerbaijan faced a formidable
challenge as they concluded the year with a net loss of 0.25
million AZN (0.15 million USD), marking a significant increase of
12.5 times compared to 2022. A closer examination of the Central
Bank of Azerbaijan's report reveals several key factors
contributing to this financial setback.
In his recent commentary to Azernews , Expert
Eldaniz Amirov highlighted a primary issue faced by credit
unions-their struggle to attract affordable funds. The inability to
secure cost-effective financial resources places these institutions
at a disadvantage, hindering their ability to compete effectively
with traditional banks. This financial constraint limits their
capacity to achieve optimal performance, impacting their overall
financial health.
“In general, the problems with blocks are caused by not one but
several directions. The first of them is the main reason that they
could not attract cheap funds. Therefore, another reason is that
the wrong organisation of activities plays its role here. Of
course, this does not apply to everyone. This is observed in most
cases,” he noted.
Amirov also emphasised the role of organisational mismanagement
as a contributing factor to the credit unions' woes. While this may
not be a universal issue, it is prevalent in many cases. Flawed
organisational structures and practices can impede the efficient
functioning of credit unions, affecting their ability to generate
positive outcomes. Addressing these internal challenges is crucial
for the sector's sustained growth.
“On the other hand, their access to financial resources is not
at a high level and does not allow them to compete in this market
compared to banks. This naturally does not allow them to achieve
high indicators in their activity,” the expert highlighted.
Another significant hurdle faced by credit unions in Azerbaijan
is their constrained access to financial resources. Compared to
traditional banks, these institutions operate with lower levels of
financial support, restricting their competitiveness within the
market. The resulting financial limitations hinder their capacity
to achieve robust performance indicators, contributing to the
observed net loss.
Examining the financial specifics of 2023, credit unions
experienced a 4.2% decrease in income, totaling 2.3 million AZN
(1.3 million USD) compared to the previous year. Concurrently,
expenses rose by 3.2%, reaching 1.3 million AZN (0.76 million USD).
Allocations to special reserves increased by 13.2%, amounting to
1.2 million AZN (0.71 million USD), while income tax payments
decreased by 50% to 0.5 million AZN (0.3 million USD).
As of January 1, 2024, the total assets of credit unions stood
at 13 million AZN (7.6 million USD), reflecting a 3% decline from
the previous year. Notably, 11 million AZN (6.5 million USD)
comprised net loans provided to customers, marking a 2.65%
reduction in the credit portfolio over the last year. During the
same period, liabilities decreased by 7.9% to 3.5 million AZN (2.6
million USD), while the balance capital increased by 1% to 9.5
million AZN (5.6 million USD).
The challenges faced by credit unions in Azerbaijan are
multifaceted, encompassing issues related to fund attraction,
organizational efficiency, and limited access to financial
resources. Understanding and addressing these challenges are
crucial for the sector's recovery and sustained growth. Strategic
measures, coupled with informed decision-making, will be imperative
for credit unions to navigate these obstacles and enhance their
overall financial performance in the years to come.
