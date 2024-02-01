Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan Talk Over Co-Working Scopes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan have discussed the realization of joint projects,
Trend reports, referring to the Kazakhstan Embassy in
Azerbaijan.
According to the information, Azerbaijani Economy Minister
Mikayil Jabbarov received the Kazakh Ambassador to the country Alim
Bayel. During the meeting, the sides discussed the current status
and prospects of bilateral cooperation between the countries in the
trade and economic, investment, transportation and logistics, and
energy spheres.
Meanwhile, reciprocal visits by the heads of Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan, as well as an official visit by Kazakhstan's Prime
Minister to Azerbaijan last year, boosted bilateral cooperation
between the two nations. Alim Bayel acknowledged the steady
development in trade turnover between the countries and emphasized
the need to continue this trend.
Mikayil Jabbarov, for his part, highlighted that economic
collaboration between the two countries should not come at the
expense of political cooperation. In this context, he praised the
implementation of collaborative projects with significant
geoeconomic implications for both countries and the entire area.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of
infrastructure and logistics projects on the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR), the transit of Kazakh oil
through Azerbaijani territory, the construction of a fiber-optic
communication line (FOCL) on the Caspian Sea bed, and the signing
of agreements to lay a deep-water electric cable on the Caspian Sea
bed.
The parties expressed mutual interest in implementing
cooperation initiatives not only in their own nations but also
outside them, such as growing Kazakh grain exports to Azerbaijan
and supplying Azerbaijani fruit and vegetable goods to Kazakhstan.
New initiatives to strengthen economic cooperation were also
explored.
