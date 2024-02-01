CBA Examines Demand For Green Loans And Bonds In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. With Baku's COP29
looming, many innovative products in the field of sustainable
finance may enter the country's market, Board Governor of the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov told Trend .
"Azerbaijan will host COP29, a renowned event. It is a wonderful
opportunity for our country to host it. This process involves the
entire country's structures," Kazimov noted.
According to him, Azerbaijan's efforts to issue "green loans"
and "green bonds" are not only the responsibility of the CBA.
"Green loans" should be in demand among businesses. The bank can
then take action in this regard. The situation regarding "green
instruments" of funding is being examined," he added.
