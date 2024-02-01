CBA Examines Demand For Green Loans And Bonds In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. With Baku's COP29 looming, many innovative products in the field of sustainable finance may enter the country's market, Board Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov told Trend .

"Azerbaijan will host COP29, a renowned event. It is a wonderful opportunity for our country to host it. This process involves the entire country's structures," Kazimov noted.

According to him, Azerbaijan's efforts to issue "green loans" and "green bonds" are not only the responsibility of the CBA.

"Green loans" should be in demand among businesses. The bank can then take action in this regard. The situation regarding "green instruments" of funding is being examined," he added.

