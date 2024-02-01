(MENAFN) The social protection minister of Ireland, Heather Humphreys, has signaled the possibility of slashing welfare benefits for Ukrainian refugees by over 80 percent and implementing limitations on their stay in government-provided housing. The proposed changes, if enacted, would be retroactive, impacting both existing Ukrainian residents in state accommodation and new arrivals, according to reports by the Irish Independent.



Under the potential adjustments, individuals residing in state-provided accommodation, regardless of their arrival date, could see their jobseeker's allowance reduced to a mere EUR38.80 per week. Currently, Ireland extends state housing and a jobseeker's allowance of EUR232 per week to tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees. The proposed reductions aim to align Ireland's benefits with those of other European nations.



Minister Heather Humphreys conveyed this possibility during a session of the Assembly of Ireland, raising concerns about the financial implications of supporting a large number of Ukrainian refugees. The move reflects a broader trend in European nations reevaluating their support structures for refugees, driven by economic considerations and the strain on social welfare systems.



This development comes in the wake of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's appeal to Germany last week, urging the country to cease financial support for Ukrainian refugees and redirect the assistance by contributing to Ukraine's national budget. The request underscores the evolving dynamics of international aid and the shifting priorities in responding to the ongoing crisis.



While Western aid to Ukraine has experienced a slowdown, marked by reduced cash and military support in the aftermath of the country's counteroffensive that yielded limited gains and significant casualties, Ukraine's chief of military intelligence, Kirill Budanov, has promised another counteroffensive this spring. This military context adds complexity to the situation, as nations grapple with finding a balance between humanitarian assistance and managing their resources in response to the prolonged conflict.



As European countries reassess their approaches to accommodating Ukrainian refugees, the potential reduction in welfare benefits in Ireland reflects the broader challenges of providing sustained support amidst evolving geopolitical and humanitarian dynamics.





