Aufait UX Presents UX Bootcamp: A Two-Day Workshop On Practical UI/UX Design

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Calicut, Kerala, India - January 22, 2024 - Aufait UX, India's premier UI/UX design agency, announced the launch of UX Bootcamp, an intensive two-day hands-on workshop on UI/UX design scheduled for February 8th and 9th, 2024, in Calicut, Kerala.

Drawing from their extensive experience executing over 200 projects for renowned brands across the globe, the workshop will cover end-to-end design aspects. From UX research to UI design, participants will gain insights into the entire design lifecycle.



UX Bootcamp offers participants a unique opportunity to delve into the intricacies of UI/UX design. Through a meticulous step-by-step approach refined over a decade, Aufait UX, known for its collaborations with global giants like Microsoft and IKEA, will provide practical application UI/UX design training.







By the end of the boot camp, attendees will acquire comprehensive skills and hands-on exposure to applications UI/UX design. The curriculum includes crafting ideas, developing design artifacts, and building clickable prototypes using industry-leading tools.

The workshop is led by Mr. Bijith Ahmed, Chief Designer, and Co-founder of Aufait UX, with 25+ years of experience in product design and development. Expressing his excitement about the workshop, Mr. Bijith, stated, ï¿1⁄2After numerous requests from clients, partners, and design professionals, we have decided to launch UX training workshops this year. It's a knowledge powerhouse, derived from our decade-long UI/UX design journey working with enterprises, SMEs, and startups.ï¿1⁄2

Aufait UX, a premier UI/UX design agency in India, has won accolades like the 2023 DNA Paris Design Awards, and Indigo Design Awards, and a spot among Clutch's Top 5 UX Agencies 2023. Renowned for innovation, the agency has partnered with global giants such as Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Legrand, and Roca. With over 200 client collaborations, Aufait UX excels in crafting research-driven, conversion-oriented, and user-friendly digital products.



















