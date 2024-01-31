Ukraine's Agricultural Exports Mainly Go To Romania, China, Türkiye In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, Romania, China and Türkiye were the major importers of Ukrainian agricultural products.

The relevant statement was made by the National Research Center 'Institute of Agrarian Economics' (IAE), referring to IAE Deputy Director Mykola Puhachov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Romania took the lead among the major importers of Ukrainian agricultural products for the first time, having imported USD 2,875 million worth of products. Its share in Ukraine's agricultural exports came to 13%.

China was ranked second with USD 2,220 million worth of agricultural products imported from Ukraine. In contrast to 2022, China's agricultural import volumes from Ukraine rose by 18%. Its share in Ukraine's agricultural exports came to 10%.

Türkiye imported USD 1,994 million worth of agricultural products from Ukraine, having taken third place with its share of 9% in Ukraine's agricultural exports.

According to Puhachov, following the restrictions imposed by Poland on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, this country ceased to be the major importer of Ukrainian products on the global market, and the value of Ukraine's agricultural exports to Poland reduced by one-third, totaling USD 1,797 million.

The top 10 importers of Ukrainian agricultural products included also Spain (USD 1,765 million), the Netherlands (USD 1,274 million), Egypt (USD 1,066 million), Italy (USD 1,045 million), Germany (USD 862 million) and Hungary (USD 471 million). Last year 69% of the foreign currency revenues of Ukraine's agricultural producers were provided by the above countries.

In general, Ukraine's agricultural exports to EU countries decreased by 4% in 2023 compared to 2022, totaling USD 12.6 billion.

At the same time, the EU's share in Ukraine's agricultural exports hit a new record high of 57% last year. In this regard, Asia was ranked second with a share of 29.9%, having imported USD 6.6 billion worth of Ukrainian agricultural products in 2023.

Meanwhile, African countries imported USD 1.6 billion worth of Ukrainian agricultural products, which is 7.2% of Ukraine's agricultural exports.

The total share of the above three regions in Ukraine's agricultural exports is more than 94%.

A reminder that Ukraine exported agricultural products mainly to Poland, Romania and Türkiye in 2022.

