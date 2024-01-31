Organizational Consulting Services Offers New Class For People With Clutter And Hoarding Issues

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Garage Clutter

Hoarding is a hidden problem that affects millions of people. A new workshop - "Getting Unburied and Moving Forward" helps people change their life.

- Karin E. Fried, CPC, EMT-B, CTACCSPOKANE, WA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karin E. Fried of Organizational Consulting Services (OCS) has been providing“virtual” work groups and seminars for people with Chronic Disorganization and Hoarding issues and their families for over 7 years. As hoarding has become more prevalent people are searching for answers on how to curb their clutter and not live in the shadows. They don't want to be controlled by their hoarding behavior but don't have the support or resources to make changes themselves.OCS's "virtual" classes have reached people around the world - with people from Australia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Toronto, British Columbia, Montreal, London, Scotland and all over the USA attending.Fried created a new 8-week program called“Getting Unburied and Moving Forward”. It is a condensed version of the 16-week“Buried in Treasures” class which is one of the most accepted ways to help people with hoarding issues. The class takes the most crucial parts of the“Buried in Treasures” class, adds in more information on paper and time management and puts it into an 8-week format that better fits into people's schedule.The 16-week“Buried in Treasures” class is based on the work of Drs. Tolin, Frost and Steketee - the leading experts on hoarding in the country.Both classes are a way for people with chronic disorganization and hoarding behavior to learn new skills, overcome challenges, increase motivation and reduce acquiring.Hoarding is a complex and isolating condition. It is often misunderstood. It is not often talked about. Hoarding issues are not only relegated to poor uneducated people but to people from all walks of life. The group brings together people who thought that they were“alone” with their issues.Fried taught in-person groups in Montana but wanted to reach more people that were not able to come to the class because of distance. By offering a“virtual” group (Zoom) – anyone can attend the class and learn skills that can change their life.The class is a judgement free environment for people that are ready to make a change in their life. It offers people with hoarding issues the opportunity to connect with other people that have similar issues so that they can support each other.Each week there is a discussion around a skill, followed by the completion of challenging and rewarding exercises. There are tips on decluttering and how to stop over-acquiring. Individual progress, challenges, successes and goals are monitored through the program.For clients that are overwhelmed with too many possessions, are embarrassed to have people over and are ready to make a change to their life – this class can help them get there.The“Buried in Treasures” and“Getting Unburied and Moving Forward” classes are started at various times throughout the year.If a client is ready and willing to take the first step to reach out for help - there is group waiting to help them overcome their struggles.Karin E. Fried of Organizational Consulting Services has earned her advanced Level II: Hoarding Specialist Certificate from the Institute for Challenging Disorganization (ICD).The Specialist Certificate provides in-depth information on hoarding and how to help clients stop the acquiring and saving and stay organized.“My ongoing education allows me to work with clients who are challenged by hoarding in a very specific manner,” said Fried. "Increasing my knowledge will enable me to provide the highest quality individualized services to my clients."Fried works with many mental health and social service agencies and their clients with hoarding issues. Fried also lectures on hoarding issues to many agencies and schools.Fried started the Missoula Hoarding Task Force to bring education and support to the people of Montana.Organizational Consulting Services provides both business and residential organizing services. As a Professional Organizer and Productivity Consultant, Fried works with a variety of clientele, from clients who need basic organizing help to clients with chronic disorganization and hoarding issues, clients with issues such as TBI's, ASD, ADD and more. Fried also works with paper and time management, estate and life management and anything in between.Fried provides virtual organizing and coaching to clients all over the world.For more information on hoarding issues or future classes, please visit or email ...

