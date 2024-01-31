Avanz Capital Egypt Invests In Bosta To Boost Its Innovation, Regional Growth

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Avanz Capital Egypt, the private capital arm of Avanz Capital Management, and Avanz Manara for Private Equity (Avanz Manara) have invested in Bosta, a leading technology-based shipping and logistics company for e-commerce businesses in Egypt.

The investment is part of Avanz Manara's mandate to support the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt by co-investing in SMEs or investing in SME-focused private equity and venture capital funds. Avanz Manara is a direct investment company regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and established in 2022 by major Egyptian banks and financial institutions.

Bosta, founded in 2017 by Mohamed Ezzat and Ahmed Gaber, has delivered over 20 million shipments and served more than 25,000 businesses since its inception. The company has the highest success rate in the market, thanks to its innovation and customer satisfaction.

Bosta's cutting-edge technology optimizes the delivery processes from start to finish, offering efficiency and convenience. The platform ensures next-day delivery across Egypt and Saudi Arabia, making Bosta a reliable partner for businesses and consumers.

Bosta also solves the chronic issues faced by merchants, such as delayed cash collection. The company has developed an innovative solution that enables merchants to receive their collected cash instantly, providing a smooth and efficient financial process for businesses working with Bosta.

Mohamed Ezzat, the Chief Executive Officer, said:“The strategic investment from leading firms like Avanz Manara shows their support for Bosta's mission of transforming the e-commerce and logistics landscape in the region. This investment will help Bosta advance its technology, expand its reach, and strengthen its position as an industry leader in Egypt and Saudi Arabia”.

Haytham Wagih, the Managing Director of Avanz Capital Egypt, said:“This is a landmark transaction for Avanz Manara and reflects our ambition to support promising SMEs in line with Avanz Manara's overall approach to investing. Bosta has all the qualities of an Avanz Manara investment: a strong management team, a unique value proposition, a large and growing customer base, and a significant opportunity to increase market share locally and regionally.”