Wayleadr Expands Product Offering To Redefine Workplace Management

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Wayleadr, the leading Arrive solution globally, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its product portfolio to include desk and meeting room bookings. This strategic move represents a pivotal step towards delivering a comprehensive workplace management solution for organizations worldwide.

In response to the evolving landscape where employees now spend an average of 3.1 days in the office, Wayleadr recognizes the critical need for adaptable and efficient workplace management solutions. The innovative Desk and Meeting Room Booking solution by Wayleadr is designed to streamline the arrival experience, catering to organizations with 20 desks or 20,000 desks alike.

Garret Flower, Founder and CEO of Wayleadr, shared, "In the dynamic world of work, things are always changing. We get that. That's why we're excited about our expansion. Wayleadr's Desk and Meeting Room Booking solution? It's our way of saying, 'Hey, we've got you covered' to meet the growing demand for a one-stop workspace management solution. We're driven to empower organizations with the tools they need to excel in the modern workplace. Imagine this, every minute saved in arrivals is a world of possibilities elsewhere."

Key benefits of Wayleadr's Desk and Meeting Room Booking solution include:

- Productivity: Optimize workspace usage and foster a flexible working environment.

- Occupancy: Maximize security with access control systems and real-time space tracking.

- Accessibility: Create equitable workspaces with all access booking to available spaces.

Wayleadr's Desk and Meeting Room Booking solution seamlessly integrates with existing hardware and software systems, ensuring a streamlined employee experience. The introduction of Wayleadr's Desk and Meeting Room Booking solution marks the newest addition to their comprehensive Arrive, inclusive of automated parking solutions, visitor management, access control, and more.

Discover how Wayleadr's Desk and Meeting Room Booking solution can transform your workspace. Visit for more information or register for their upcoming product walk-thru on February 14th at 10:30am EST.

About Wayleadr

Ranked as the World's #1 arrival solution, Wayleadr is the definitive ARRIVE, streamlining the challenges of today's arrivals. Whether your employees are seeking a parking spot, reserving a desk, charging an EV, or coordinating carpools, Wayleadr ensures every aspect of their arrival converges in one frictionless moment. Used in more than 28 countries and in 8 different languages, Wayleadr is trusted by world-leading employers like Uber, CBRE, and Indeed. To learn more visit

