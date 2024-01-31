Pena Palace To Castelo Dos Mouros: 7 Historical Castles Of Portugal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Portugal, a land steeped in history and architectural splendor, boasts a collection of captivating castles. From the vibrant Pena Palace in Sintra to the medieval strongholds of Tomar and Guimarães, each castle tells a tale of Portugal's past, offering a visual journey through time and culture
Located in Sintra, Pena Palace is a colorful and eclectic castle that combines various architectural styles, including Romantic, Moorish, and Gothic
Also situated in Sintra, the Castle of the Moors is a medieval fortress that dates back to the 8th and 9th centuries
Situated on a small island in the middle of the Tagus River, Almourol Castle is a picturesque fortress with origins dating back to the Knights Templar
Located in Tomar, this castle was originally built in the 12th century by the Knights Templar. It is an imposing fortress with a strategic position
The medieval town of Óbidos is surrounded by well-preserved walls, and its castle is a prominent feature
Often referred to as the 'Cradle of Portugal,' this castle is associated with the country's foundation. It played a significant role in the medieval history of Portugal
