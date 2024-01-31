Political Tongues Wag As Raghuram Rajan Drops In To Meet Thackeray

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Well-known economist and ex-Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan called on former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at his house late on Tuesday night, setting tongues wagging in political circles in the state.

The meeting, described as a“courtesy call”, nevertheless fueled intense political speculation, though Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bigwigs remained tight-lipped about it.

Rajan, 60, was welcomed warmly with a bouquet of flowers by Uddhav, wife Rashmi and their children, Yuva Sena chief and Worli MLA Aditya besides environmentalist Tejas, at the family home, 'Matoshri' in Bandra east.

Party officials claimed that issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting held in a cordial atmosphere, though details were not revealed.

Rajan was appointed as the 23rd RBI Governor in September 2013 by the erstwhile UPA Government of former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh.

His tenure was till September 2016 and then he was succeeded by Urjit Patel, who was appointed by the NDA Government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Barely two months later on November 8, 2016, the country witnessed the historic demonetisation exercise, which was first openly opposed by the then NDA ally and undivided Shiv Sena chieftain Thackeray, and he still remains a staunch critic of the move.

