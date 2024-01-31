Azerbaijan Counts Okayed Petitions For Land Plot Allocations In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. A total of 372
applications for the allocation of land plots with an extent of
nearly 11,000 hectares in Azerbaijan's Karabakh have been
authorized as yet, Trend reports.
This issue was brought up at a press conference dedicated to the
activities of the State Service on Property Issues of Azerbaijan in
2023 and upcoming tasks.
A positive conclusion was given on 134 applications for the
allocation of land with an area of 4,958 hectares received from the
State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan
(together with applications received in previous periods) to
provide opinions on the allocation of land plots in the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790354
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.