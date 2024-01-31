               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Counts Okayed Petitions For Land Plot Allocations In Karabakh


1/31/2024 2:18:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. A total of 372 applications for the allocation of land plots with an extent of nearly 11,000 hectares in Azerbaijan's Karabakh have been authorized as yet, Trend reports.

This issue was brought up at a press conference dedicated to the activities of the State Service on Property Issues of Azerbaijan in 2023 and upcoming tasks.

A positive conclusion was given on 134 applications for the allocation of land with an area of 4,958 hectares received from the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan (together with applications received in previous periods) to provide opinions on the allocation of land plots in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

