Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Former US
President Donald Trump has once again been nominated for the Nobel
Peace Prize by US House of Representatives member Claudia Tenney,
Trend reports.
According to the American lawmaker, the merit for which Trump
should be awarded is the help in signing the Abraham Accords -
documents on the normalization of Israel's relations with the UAE
and Bahrain. "The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating
the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go
unrecognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the
need for his nomination [for the award] today," Fox News quoted
Tenney as saying. "For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy
'professionals', and international organizations insisted that
additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a
resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump
proved that to be false," she said.
To date, Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize
three times, including for his role in brokering the Abraham
Accords.
Traditionally, nominations for the prize can be made until
January 31. After that, the right to nominate is reserved for
committee members, who can exercise it at their first meeting,
usually in February.
The full list of nominees is kept strictly confidential and may
not be made public until after the 50th anniversary of the award.
Each year, however, information about the nomination of certain
candidates is leaked to the media by organizations or individuals
with the right to nominate. These include former and current
members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and its advisors, previous
Peace Prize laureates, members of national parliaments, university
professors specializing in history, philosophy, law or
theology.
In September 2020, the Israeli side signed documents in
Washington to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates and
Bahrain. The trilateral agreement was dubbed in the West as the
Abraham Accords (in memory of the biblical figure considered the
spiritual ancestor of all followers of Judaism, Christianity and
Islam). Previously, Israel had only established relations with
Egypt and Jordan among Arab countries.
