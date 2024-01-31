Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Former US President Donald Trump has once again been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by US House of Representatives member Claudia Tenney, Trend reports.

According to the American lawmaker, the merit for which Trump should be awarded is the help in signing the Abraham Accords - documents on the normalization of Israel's relations with the UAE and Bahrain. "The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination [for the award] today," Fox News quoted Tenney as saying. "For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy 'professionals', and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false," she said.

To date, Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three times, including for his role in brokering the Abraham Accords.

Traditionally, nominations for the prize can be made until January 31. After that, the right to nominate is reserved for committee members, who can exercise it at their first meeting, usually in February.

The full list of nominees is kept strictly confidential and may not be made public until after the 50th anniversary of the award. Each year, however, information about the nomination of certain candidates is leaked to the media by organizations or individuals with the right to nominate. These include former and current members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and its advisors, previous Peace Prize laureates, members of national parliaments, university professors specializing in history, philosophy, law or theology.

In September 2020, the Israeli side signed documents in Washington to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The trilateral agreement was dubbed in the West as the Abraham Accords (in memory of the biblical figure considered the spiritual ancestor of all followers of Judaism, Christianity and Islam). Previously, Israel had only established relations with Egypt and Jordan among Arab countries.