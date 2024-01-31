(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



NextChem Tech will apply its proprietary Catalytic Partial Oxidation technology (NX CPO), an advanced process to produce synthesis gas The contract is related to the development of an industrial scale plant to produce sustainable aviation fuel from green hydrogen and CO2

MILAN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIRE announces that NEXTCHEM (Sustainable Technology Solutions), through its subsidiary NextChem Tech, has signed a contract with Paul Wurth S.A., a subsidiary of SMS group ('Paul Wurth'), and Norsk e-Fuel AS

('Norsk e-Fuel') for a licensing and engineering design package relating to NX CPO to be applied in the first industrial scale plant able to produce SAF from green hydrogen and biogenic CO2 in Mosjøen, Norway. This will be the first factory being developed by Norsk e-Fuel AS a Norwegian project developer backed by a strong shareholder group including among others Paul Wurth.

NextChem Tech will apply its proprietary NX CPO technology, an advanced innovative process to produce synthesis gas via a controlled partial oxidation, through a very fast reaction. When applied to synthetic fuel production, this versatile technology is contributing to improve carbon efficiency recovery yield.

The first plant developed by Norsk e-Fuel will have a production capacity of 40 000 tpa of e-Fuels to enter operation after 2026. Based on the initial design, two additional facilities with a capacity of approx. 80 000 tpa each are planned to be built by 2030. The aim is to effectively reduce current flight emissions by leveraging the use of cutting-edge technologies to produce e-Fuels.

Alessandro Bernin i, CEO of MAIRE , commented: "We are proud of being part of this breakthrough technological initiative with SMS group and Norsk e-Fuel aimed at industrializing e-Fuels production in Norway."

MAIRE S.p.A.

leads a technology and engineering group that develops and implements innovative solutions to enable the Energy Transition. We offer Sustainable Technology Solutions and Integrated E&C Solutions in nitrogen fertilizers, hydrogen, circular carbon, fuels, chemicals, and polymers. MAIRE creates value in 45 countries and relies on over 7,000 employees, supported by over 20,000 people engaged in its projects worldwide. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker " MAIRE "). For further information: .

Logo -