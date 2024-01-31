JICA To Allocate Loan Of $200 Million To Uzbekistan For Livestock Farming

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will allocate
credit resources for the development of the leather industry in
Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News
Agency.
The republic's delegation arrived on a working visit to Tokyo
last week. The head of the association, Fakhriddin Boboyev, took
part in a meeting with JICA Vice-President Sachiko Imoto, dedicated
to financing the project“Livestock Development in Uzbekistan”.
As the Japanese side reported, $200 million will be allocated as
part of the project. The funds will be used to provide preferential
loans to entrepreneurs in the fields of livestock farming, poultry
farming, and fisheries.
As part of the funding package, $40 million will be allocated to
the leather industry. This includes both leather processing and
production of finished products.
It is expected that credit resources will make it possible to
implement a number of new investment projects and increase
production volumes of leather goods. In turn, this will create an
opportunity to increase exports with high added value.
Prior to this, Boboyev held a separate meeting with the
leadership of JICA. It discussed issues of financing projects in
the leather and footwear industry within the framework of the
mini-grant program.
The agency expressed its readiness to finance short-term
advanced training courses for employees of industry enterprises in
Uzbekistan. Grants are planned to be allocated for the purchase of
equipment for certain amounts for small businesses.
