National Bank Of Oman Announces Strategic Partnership With Unionpay To Drive Mobile Payments

(MENAFN- Mid-East) National Bank of Oman (NBO) and UnionPay International have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce contactless mobile payments in Oman. Under this strategic partnership, NBO will become the first bank in Oman to launch UnionPay acceptance and will enable all its terminals for accepting UnionPay contactless payments where cardholders can use their mobile wallet, like ApplePay, and mobile banking app or contactless cards. As a result of this partnership all major merchants in Oman will be able to offer UnionPay contactless payment to customers. UnionPay contactless payment solution provides the most cost effective, secure, and seamless payment experience at the point of acceptance for merchants and cardholders.

This tap and go payment experience will also empower merchants to accept cards not

only issued from China, but also from a growing network of 75+ countries where

UnionPay has established a strong card issuance business. UnionPay is the largest

payment scheme in the world with its acceptance network spread across 180+

countries.

Tariq Atiq – Chief Retail and Digital Banking Officer at NBO commented:“NBO is

the first local bank in the Sultanate of Oman, and today we are proud to announce that

NBO is the first bank to launch UnionPay card acceptance in Oman. UnionPay

acceptance across our merchant network will help our customers grow their business by

empowering them to accept cards from the largest international payment scheme. NBO

is now pleased to welcome cardholders from China, currently the biggest trading partner

for Oman. We hope this partnership will flourish further and we can offer more products

from UnionPay to our customers and business partners in the future. We aim to enable all our merchants to begin accepting UnionPay cards by mid-next year, making NBO the

first network of UnionPay card acceptance in Oman.”

James Yang, General Manager of UnionPay International Middle

East, commented:“UnionPay International is excited to partner with NBO in

revolutionising innovative payments in Oman. By opening their doors to cardholders

from 75+ countries, including the largest segment of customers travelling from China,

we strongly believe that the contactless payment experience will support local

businesses to scale up their business. The payment solution will feel similar to what our

Chinese customers experience in their home country using mobile banking apps,

ApplePay, Samsung Pay, Huawei Pay, Mi Pay and physical UnionPay contactless

payment cards. We are confident this solution will open doors to new categories of

merchants willing to accept UnionPay cards, offering customers a new secure, fast and

seamless payment experience.”

About UnionPay International:

UnionPay International (UPI) is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2,500 institutions worldwide, UnionPay

International has enabled card acceptance in 181 countries and regions, with issuance

in 79 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective

and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and

ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders

and merchants.

About National Bank of Oman:

NBO, the first local commercial bank in the Sultanate of Oman, was founded in 1973

and is today one of the leading banks in Oman. The Bank serves its customers in Oman

through 60 Branches, over 180 ATM/FFM/CCDMs, and two Branches in the UAE. The

Bank is committed to community improvement through its corporate citizenship

programs. It also actively supports a range of worthy causes in Oman, emphasizing

health and human services, civic, education, environment, youth, women, arts and

culture.