Minister Of Trade Meets With Toyota Iraq

Iraq's Minister of Trade, Mr. Atheer Al-Ghareeb, recently met with a delegation from Toyota Iraq to discuss suitable ways and mechanisms to strengthen cooperation with Toyota.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the ministry's eagerness to collaborate with automotive companies, including Toyota. This collaboration extends to successful partnership contracts and investments with the General Company for Car and Machine Trading to enhance its capabilities and develop the skills and abilities of its employees.

Sardar Bebany, representing Toyota Iraq, highlighted that Toyota Iraq is the exclusive distributor for Toyota and Lexus products and Hino trucks. He expressed hope for the revival of factories and services in Iraq in service to the country.

The Director of Operations for Toyota in Japan mentioned that their vision for Iraq is more extensive than what has been achieved. He emphasized the need to work with Iraq with official guarantees for factories, the official network of agents, and the development of a skilled workforce and infrastructure.

He commended the role of the Commercial Attaché in Japan for facilitating meetings, listening to viewpoints, and conveying them to decision-makers in the ministry.

