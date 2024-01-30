Signals Announces Revtech Summit Keynote Speaker Henry Shuck, CEO And Co

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Signals, a pioneering AI marketing tool, today proudly announced Henry Shuck, as the keynote speaker for the RevTech Summit. Henry has served as CEO and Chairman at ZoomInfo since founding it in 2007. ZoomInfo is a go-to-market intelligence solution that helps businesses find, acquire and grow their customers and delivers real-time data, insights and technology for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. Henry is a leading entrepreneur in sales intelligence and lead generation, he founded DiscoverOrg (now ZoomInfo) at the age of 23. The event takes place on February 21st, 2024, at 9am PST, and will start with the anticipated keynote where Henry will be joined by moderator David Elkington, Founder of InsideSales, Co-Founder of Signals and Silicon Slopes.

The Summit is an opportunity for professionals in marketing, sales, operations, and administration to start 2024 with insights from leading experts with proven results. The event will showcase 30+ speakers who are among some of the most successful and innovative leaders in the industry, presenting best practices, actionable tools to maximize revenue and tactics for go-to-market.

The following are among those who will be featured at the Summit:



Henry Shuck, CEO and Co-Founder of ZoomInfo

David Elkington, Founder of InsideSales and Co-Founder of Signals and Silicon Slopes

Emilia D'Anzica, Founder and CEO of Growth Molecules

Mark Maughan, Chief Analytics Officer and SVP, of Domo

Sangram Vajre, Founder of GTM Partners

Jared Robin, Co-Founder RevGenius

Whitney Parker Mitchell, CEO and Founder of Beacon Digital Marketing

Latane Conant, CRO of 6sense Lindsey Tishguard, CMO of Mediafly



Billy Bateman, Co-Founder of Signals

William Tyree, CMO of IntelligenceBank

Megan Bowan, CEO of Refine Labs

Dan Caffee, Founder and CEO of VOZE

Tim Harsch, CEO of Owler Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse

Attendees of the summit will have the opportunity to participate in 4+ hours of live presentations along with over 15 hours of exclusively pre-recorded sessions. In addition to the presentations, the RevTech Summit Awards will be announced at the event. These awards are crowd-nominated and voted to recognize exceptional industry leaders. The event will be broadcast from revtechsummit, YouTube and LinkedIn, providing attendees with a convenient and accessible way to participate from anywhere in the world. To register for free, go to revtechsummit.

About Signals:

Signals is an award-winning Analytics and AI solution allowing you to segment, identify, and convert web traffic with automated workflows. Signals is easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert traffic on your website into customers. Signals is used by renowned tech brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Archive360 and OpenTable. Discover more about Signals and its groundbreaking solutions by visiting getsignals .