Elon Musk's Company Implants First Implant In Human Brain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The neurotechnological company of entrepreneur Elon Musk
Neuralink has implanted an implant in the human brain for the first
time, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Elon
Musk.
"The first person received a Neuralink implant yesterday,
recovery from surgery is going well," Musk wrote. It is noted that,
according to the first data, the performance of the device looks
promising.
The company began recruiting volunteers for clinical trials on
implanting implants into the brain, with which it is possible,
among other things, to control prostheses, in September 2023.
Recall that the startup Neuralink was created by Musk in July
2016 and is developing chips that can be implanted into the human
brain in the future. The businessman believes that such neural
interfaces will allow a person to become a cyborg capable of
resisting artificial intelligence, and will also help people learn
how to directly control a computer using the power of thought. On
May 25, 2023, the company announced that it had received permission
from the Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. Department of
Health to conduct clinical trials in humans.
