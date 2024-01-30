First Saudi Mechanical Engineer In The Maritime Receives 'Young Woman Achiever Of The Year'

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Reem Al-Khwaiter, a marine mechanical engineer, was honored with the 'Young Achieved Women' award during the ShipTek International Awards 2024 conference in Dubai.

The (Shiptek) conference is one of the leading maritime conferences in the maritime transport sector, which is held this year in Dubai during the period 24-25 January 2024. The“Young Achievers” award is one of the leading international annual awards in the maritime sector, sought by many interested in the maritime transport sector, and is nominated according to certain criteria determined by experts specialized in the sector.

Al-Khwaiter is the first Saudi mechanical engineer in the maritime sector, as she continues her career with (Bahri), the national shipping company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is the largest owner and operator of giant crude oil tankers (VLCC) and chemical tankers in the Middle East.

The employment and enrollment rate of Saudi women in the maritime transport sector is on the rise, as part of the quest to empower women cadres in the maritime transport sector, reflecting the continuous efforts to achieve the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

