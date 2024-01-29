               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan Discuss Strengthening Of Multifaceted Cooperation


1/29/2024 9:35:59 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discussed pressing matters regarding the further development and deepening of their multifaceted cooperation, Trend reports.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Kyrgyzstan's President, Sadyr Japarov, and Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu, in Bishkek.

Throughout the meeting, the parties also explored ways to boost trade and economic activity. There were proposals to collaborate on implementing promising projects across a broad spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

Japarov expressed satisfaction with the high level of cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the importance of resolving any outstanding issues between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

In turn, Nurtleu expressed confidence that the economic and institutional development course taken by the president of Kyrgyzstan would yield positive results. He highlighted Kazakhstan's keen interest in closely monitoring events in fraternal Kyrgyzstan and wholeheartedly supporting the strategic direction of the planned reforms.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed confidence in the continued progressive and fruitful development of bilateral relations.

