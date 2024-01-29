Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan Discuss Strengthening Of Multifaceted Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. Kyrgyzstan and
Kazakhstan discussed pressing matters regarding the further
development and deepening of their multifaceted cooperation,
Trend reports.
The discussions took place during a meeting between Kyrgyzstan's
President, Sadyr Japarov, and Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu, in Bishkek.
Throughout the meeting, the parties also explored ways to boost
trade and economic activity. There were proposals to collaborate on
implementing promising projects across a broad spectrum of
bilateral cooperation.
Japarov expressed satisfaction with the high level of
cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the importance
of resolving any outstanding issues between Kyrgyzstan and
Kazakhstan.
In turn, Nurtleu expressed confidence that the economic and
institutional development course taken by the president of
Kyrgyzstan would yield positive results. He highlighted
Kazakhstan's keen interest in closely monitoring events in
fraternal Kyrgyzstan and wholeheartedly supporting the strategic
direction of the planned reforms.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed
confidence in the continued progressive and fruitful development of
bilateral relations.
