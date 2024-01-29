World Azerbaijanis: We Support Victorious Leader Of Victorious People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As the extraordinary presidential elections to be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024 are approaching, Azerbaijanis living
in different countries of the world express their support for the
candidacy of Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, the architect of
Azerbaijan's happy future.
Our compatriots living in different countries are inviting the
Azerbaijanis of the world to show national unity and be active in
the elections through the "WE - Continue the Victory Road" platform
created on the Facebook social network.
Aladdin Karabagli, the chairman of the "Maarif" organization
operating in Georgia and the editor-in-chief of the "Maarif"
newspaper, issued a statement inviting all our compatriots living
in different countries of the world to be active in the propaganda
of the Leader who wrote the name of our nation in golden letters in
the list of victorious nations and ensured our territorial
integrity: "We are sure that the choice of our people will be the
victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev."
Sevda Badaliouri, chairman of the "Khari Bulbul" House of
Azerbaijani Culture operating in Berlin, Germany, said that the
exceptional achievements achieved in the field of promoting
economic development, social and cultural initiatives in our
country under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev are commendable: We
invite you to support Commander Ilham Aliyev."
Taleh Gurbanov, president of the Azerbaijani Turkic Culture
Association operating in Slovenia, noted that Azerbaijani citizens
living in Slovenia will take part in the extraordinary presidential
elections on February 7, 2024 with a sense of joy and pride and
will be proud to express their support for the President who has
written victory for the destiny of our country.
Rafiq Niftaliyev, the head of the Azerbaijan Society of Warwick
University of Great Britain, also stated that they support his
candidacy in his appeal to President Ilham Aliyev: "We believe that
you are the unshakable guarantor of the independence of Azerbaijan
and the safe future of our people."
In the statement of the chairman of the "Cultural Center of
Azerbaijani Schoolchildren and Youth Living in Georgia", Jeyran
Gurbanova, expressed unwavering support for the Commander-in-Chief,
who gave our people the joy of Victory: "All our compatriots living
in different countries of the world are active in the propaganda of
our Leader, who wrote the name of our nation in golden letters on
the list of victorious nations and ensured our territorial
integrity. We are sure that the choice of our people will be the
victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.”
Emiliya Jabrayilova, a diaspora activist living in Great Britain
and the author of the Azerbaijani language book "Nightingale", said
that the restoration of our territorial integrity and state
sovereignty is proof of Ilham Aliyev's strategic vision and
unwavering loyalty to the welfare of Azerbaijan: "Azerbaijan needs
a leader with proven experience to ensure prosperity and stability.
We believe that under the visionary leadership of President Ilham
Aliyev, Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger and will play a
key role in shaping a prosperous future."
Head of department of the Saudi Arabian Insurance Association in
Bahrain, doctor Ellada Abdullayeva said that the Azerbaijani
community in the Kingdom of Bahrain "Continue on the Victory Road!"
She wholeheartedly supports the respected President who continues
the path of the great leader Heydar Aliyev with the slogan: "The
people of Azerbaijan love our President. He is proud that he is the
Leader of our strong, powerful state, our proud and invincible
people. We invite every citizen of Azerbaijan who has the right to
vote to be active in order to support our victorious leader. We are
sure that the choice of our people will be the victorious
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev!"
The California Azerbaijan Friendship Association also announced
its position on the February 7 elections. The chairman of the
association, Elnura Hashimova, said: "We, as the Azerbaijani
diaspora, believe in the victory of Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming
extraordinary presidential elections. We are sure that under his
wise leadership, we will witness the next successes of our state
and people."
Ali Badirov, the general director of the "LAW" Legal Aid Center
operating in Georgia, emphasized that they support the candidacy of
Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, who proudly continued the policy of
national leader Heydar Aliyev in the extraordinary presidential
elections, under the slogans "Winning Leader of the Winning People"
and "Leader of the World Azerbaijanis". : "You can be sure that
Azerbaijani citizens living in Georgia will support you. We are
always ready to be active in the propaganda of the Leader who wrote
the name of Azerbaijanis in the list of victorious nations in
golden letters and ensured the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
We are sure that the choice of our people will be the victorious
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev."
