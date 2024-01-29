World Azerbaijanis: We Support Victorious Leader Of Victorious People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As the extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024 are approaching, Azerbaijanis living in different countries of the world express their support for the candidacy of Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, the architect of Azerbaijan's happy future.

Our compatriots living in different countries are inviting the Azerbaijanis of the world to show national unity and be active in the elections through the "WE - Continue the Victory Road" platform created on the Facebook social network.

Aladdin Karabagli, the chairman of the "Maarif" organization operating in Georgia and the editor-in-chief of the "Maarif" newspaper, issued a statement inviting all our compatriots living in different countries of the world to be active in the propaganda of the Leader who wrote the name of our nation in golden letters in the list of victorious nations and ensured our territorial integrity: "We are sure that the choice of our people will be the victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev."

Sevda Badaliouri, chairman of the "Khari Bulbul" House of Azerbaijani Culture operating in Berlin, Germany, said that the exceptional achievements achieved in the field of promoting economic development, social and cultural initiatives in our country under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev are commendable: We invite you to support Commander Ilham Aliyev."

Taleh Gurbanov, president of the Azerbaijani Turkic Culture Association operating in Slovenia, noted that Azerbaijani citizens living in Slovenia will take part in the extraordinary presidential elections on February 7, 2024 with a sense of joy and pride and will be proud to express their support for the President who has written victory for the destiny of our country.

Rafiq Niftaliyev, the head of the Azerbaijan Society of Warwick University of Great Britain, also stated that they support his candidacy in his appeal to President Ilham Aliyev: "We believe that you are the unshakable guarantor of the independence of Azerbaijan and the safe future of our people."

In the statement of the chairman of the "Cultural Center of Azerbaijani Schoolchildren and Youth Living in Georgia", Jeyran Gurbanova, expressed unwavering support for the Commander-in-Chief, who gave our people the joy of Victory: "All our compatriots living in different countries of the world are active in the propaganda of our Leader, who wrote the name of our nation in golden letters on the list of victorious nations and ensured our territorial integrity. We are sure that the choice of our people will be the victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.”

Emiliya Jabrayilova, a diaspora activist living in Great Britain and the author of the Azerbaijani language book "Nightingale", said that the restoration of our territorial integrity and state sovereignty is proof of Ilham Aliyev's strategic vision and unwavering loyalty to the welfare of Azerbaijan: "Azerbaijan needs a leader with proven experience to ensure prosperity and stability. We believe that under the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger and will play a key role in shaping a prosperous future."

Head of department of the Saudi Arabian Insurance Association in Bahrain, doctor Ellada Abdullayeva said that the Azerbaijani community in the Kingdom of Bahrain "Continue on the Victory Road!" She wholeheartedly supports the respected President who continues the path of the great leader Heydar Aliyev with the slogan: "The people of Azerbaijan love our President. He is proud that he is the Leader of our strong, powerful state, our proud and invincible people. We invite every citizen of Azerbaijan who has the right to vote to be active in order to support our victorious leader. We are sure that the choice of our people will be the victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev!"

The California Azerbaijan Friendship Association also announced its position on the February 7 elections. The chairman of the association, Elnura Hashimova, said: "We, as the Azerbaijani diaspora, believe in the victory of Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming extraordinary presidential elections. We are sure that under his wise leadership, we will witness the next successes of our state and people."

Ali Badirov, the general director of the "LAW" Legal Aid Center operating in Georgia, emphasized that they support the candidacy of Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, who proudly continued the policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the extraordinary presidential elections, under the slogans "Winning Leader of the Winning People" and "Leader of the World Azerbaijanis". : "You can be sure that Azerbaijani citizens living in Georgia will support you. We are always ready to be active in the propaganda of the Leader who wrote the name of Azerbaijanis in the list of victorious nations in golden letters and ensured the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We are sure that the choice of our people will be the victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev."