Duve Acquires Easyway, Pioneering A New Era In Hospitality AI-Driven Guest Experiences

Duve plans to leverage the combined expertise to boost AI-Driven guest experience management for hotels and vacation rentals worldwide.

- David Mezuman, Co-founder & CEO at DuveTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Duve , a leader in personalized guest experience platforms and the winner of 2023 HotelTechReport's“Best Guest Experience Platform”, today announced its acquisition of Easyway , a top player in hotel technology offering a comprehensive guest messaging platform featuring AI Agents based on Generative AI. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the future of personalized hospitality technology, capitalizes on both companies' strong commitment to enriching guest experiences globally and leverages the exciting opportunities in generative AI for that purpose.Easyway, founded in 2017 by Roy Friedman (CEO), Asaf Ofer (CTO) and Yaniv Holzer (COO), has established an advanced AI-Agent platform for guest journey management, which was adopted by hundreds of prestigious hotels and chains across Europe and Asia, revolutionizing guest communication within the hospitality industry. Easyway's first-of-its-kind generative AI for the hospitality industry has significantly enhanced hotel operations, guest communication, and relationship building.The acquisition of Easyway by Duve is a strategic move to merge these technological advancements, aiming to combine Duve's strong personalization and segmentation capabilities, together with Easyway's strong generative AI experience, and transform how hoteliers communicate with guests, to elevate guest satisfaction to new heights, and to assist hospitality experts worldwide to overcome the labor shortage.David Mezuman, CEO and co-founder at Duve shares,“The decision to acquire Easyway, which has already successfully implemented generative AI capabilities, aligns with Duve's long time vision to lead the hospitality sector through technology. This acquisition is a great milestone for Duve and demonstrates a strategic step towards consolidating our position as a leader in the guest experience domain. Integrating Easyway's generative AI expertise with our true end-to-end personalized guest management platform will immensely enhance our capabilities and service offerings to all of our existing and future customers."Yaniv Holzer, COO and co-founder of Easyway shares,“Joining forces with Duve represents a significant moment in Easyway's journey. Our shared vision of harnessing AI to redefine guest experience aligns perfectly, and together, we're setting new benchmarks in the hospitality industry. We're excited to integrate our strengths with Duve's expertise, creating a powerhouse in hotel technology that will continue to lead and innovate."Shai Bar, co-founder and CTO at Duve, added,“Easyway has built an impressive AI and communications solution which has already proven itself across countless guest interactions and touchpoints, enhancing guest satisfaction and helping hoteliers save thousands of man-hours. We are excited to be working with Easyway and incorporating their solution into Duve's all-in-one guest experience platform, further cementing our solution as the go-to for hotels worldwide.”With this acquisition, Duve sets out to establish a new standard in generative AI-driven guest experiences, significantly advancing the services provided to hoteliers and hosts globally, and is a testament to Duve's continued growth and leadership in the market.About DuveDuve, founded in 2016 by David Mezuman (CEO), Jeremy Atlan (CBDO) and Shai Bar (CTO), is revolutionizing the guest experience across the hospitality space by offering a truly personalized guest experience suite. Duve helps hoteliers create a tailored, digital and AI-driven journey for each and every guest - from online check-in flows that meet the exact needs of each guest, to a web-based guest app with relevant content in the guests' native language, to personalized upsells that increase revenue potential and satisfaction of each guest. By partnering with more than 150 integration partners, across all major PMS's, OTA's, PSP's, Digital Key providers and 3rd-party vendors, Duve helps transform the way guest experience is provided at thousands of hotels and vacation rentals around the world.Visit to learn more.About EasywayEasyway is an end-to-end guest journey platform that enables hotels to personalize and manage the entire guest experience in one place. By integrating cutting-edge AI technology, Easyway empowers hotel staff to communicate more effectively, deliver exceptional guest experiences, and elevate their brand's reputation in any language. With seamless integration into popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Easyway provides immediate two-way translation in over 100 languages, revolutionizing the hospitality industry and setting a new standard for hotel operations.Easyway was named Best Contactless Check-In Solution at HotelTechAwards 2022 and was a finalist for Best Guest Messaging Software and Best Live Chat & Chatbot by HotelTechReport.

