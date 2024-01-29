Championing Access: Autism Partnership Foundation Free Training Has Reached Over 530,000 Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEAL BEACH, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerned with the poor quality and exorbitant costs of professional

trainings on the topics of autism and behavioral intervention for professionals interested in joining the field, Autism Partnership Foundation (APF) launched their own 40-hour training in February of 2020. Not only does this training go beyond the minimum requirements that are commonly offered in the field, APF's training is free for every person, forever.

The training was designed for professionals interested in pursuing the requirements to obtain the Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) certification, but to the surprise of APF staff, the training also became highly sought after by teachers and school district staff, paraprofessionals, parents, and grandparents worldwide. The free training covers:



Parent support

Progressive ABA

Characteristics of quality staff

Developing social skills

Meaningful curriculum

Working in schools and classrooms Ethical considerations

As of January 2024, over 530,000 accounts have been created from individuals located all around the globe who can now access the training. As of 2022 (the most recent available report), the Behavior Analyst Certification Board reported that it was the most frequently used training by first time test takers seeking to become an RBT. When discussing the reach of this training Dr. Justin Leaf (Executive Director of APF) said, "It is amazing to think that so many people have taken this training and the positive differences this has made for so many autistic individuals across the world. I am really appreciative of our generous donors who have the dream of making access to high quality intervention and training a reality."

As the mission of Autism Partnership Foundation is to advance professional standards and treatment for individuals diagnosed with autism through research and training, the free 40-hour training is just the first phase for Autism Partnership Foundation. As the organization plans to roll out a free RBT Certification Exam Prep Tool and a free parent training seminar in the upcoming year. This is all done to help ensure that every child diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder can reach their fullest potential and that cost is no longer a barrier to training for those interested in helping children diagnosed with autism and their families.

