Bangladesh court of appeal approves bail to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus

(MENAFN) An appeals court in Bangladesh has granted bail to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who had been sentenced to six months in prison for alleged violations of the country's labor laws. The court also agreed to hear an appeal against his sentencing. Yunus, renowned for pioneering the use of microcredit to aid impoverished individuals, particularly women, filed the appeal for bail on Sunday morning, and it was subsequently granted. He had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his impactful work.



The 83-year-old economist, along with three other officials of the telecommunications company involved, had received a six-month prison sentence on January 1. However, they were immediately granted 30 days of bail to pursue an appeal against the verdict and sentence. The court's recent decision ensures that the bail remains in effect until a final decision is reached regarding the appeal for sentencing.



The case centers around Grameen Telecom, a non-profit organization founded by Yunus. The defense lawyer, Abdullah Al Mamun, confirmed that the first hearing on the appeal is scheduled for March 3. Supporters of Yunus argue that the case is politically motivated, an allegation vehemently denied by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who secured a fourth consecutive term in office earlier this month. The development highlights the ongoing legal challenges faced by Yunus, a globally recognized figure in the realm of social entrepreneurship, and the complex intersection of politics and justice in Bangladesh.

