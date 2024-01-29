Jordan urges donors to increase financial support to primary UN agency

(MENAFN) The Jordanian Foreign Ministry official urged donors to increase their financial support to the primary UN agency providing relief to Palestinians in Gaza and other areas, rather than withholding it.



The United States and seven other Western countries, including the UK, Australia, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Finland, announced a freeze on their funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).



The decision to suspend funds followed Israel's allegation that several UNRWA employees participated in the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians.



“Even if the Israeli accusations are proven, punishing the refugees is not allowed,” Rafik Kharfan, chief of the Palestinian Affairs Department at the Foreign Ministry informed local TV channel on Saturday evening.



Jordan hosts approximately two million Palestinian refugees, who sought refuge during two significant periods: the creation of Israel in 1948 and the expansion of Israel during the 1967 Middle East War. As a result of these events, Jordan experienced large influxes of Palestinian refugees, contributing to its significant Palestinian population.



Mr Kharfan urged UNRWA funding “to be increased, not stopped”, mentioning the “difficult conditions” the organization is challenging due to the war.



Mr. Kharfan described the funding freeze as "shocking" and "very negative."



