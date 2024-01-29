Iran Says It Has No Link To Drone Strike In Jordan That Killed U.S. Soldiers

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
TEHRAN, Jan 29 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran said, it had no link to drone strike in Jordan that killed U.S. soldiers, it was officially reported, today.
Three U.S. soldiers were killed and many others wounded, in a drone attack targeting U.S. forces stationed in north-east Jordan, near the border with Syria, Saturday night.– NNN-IRNA
