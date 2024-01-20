Israeli Warplanes Drop Leaflets Over Gaza Seeking Information About Captives

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Israeli warplanes dropped leaflets on Saturday over Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, showing pictures of Israelis held by Hamas and asking Palestinians to report any sightings of them.

The leaflets read:“Want to go home? Please report if you spot one of them.” The Israeli army also provided a phone number and a website to send information.

The captives are Afere Mengistu, Hisham Shaaban al-Sayyid, Hadar Goldin, and Oron Shaul, who were captured by the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, during the 2014 war in Gaza.

This is the first time that Israel has used leaflets to seek information on its captives in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that Israel committed 14 massacres against families in the past 24 hours, killing 165 and injuring 280. It said that some victims are still under rubble or on the roads, and rescue crews cannot reach them. It also said that the death toll of the Israeli aggression since October 7 has risen to 24,927, and the number of injured to 62,388.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said that Israel arrested at least 22 people from the occupied West Bank, including a woman from Jerusalem and children, from Friday evening to Saturday morning. It said that the total number of arrests since October 7 has reached about 6,115, including those who were arrested from homes, checkpoints, or held hostage.

On the ground, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that it targeted a“Merkava” tank with a“Tandum” shell north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. It also said that it was engaged in fierce clashes with the Israeli forces east and south of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army announced that a soldier was killed and three others were wounded during an operation in Khan Yunis. It said that the 55th Brigade carried out operations against the East Khan Yunis Battalion and eliminated an armed cell in close-range clashes.

The Israeli army spokesperson denied the statements reported by the New York Times from military officials, saying that they“do not express the army's position.” The New York Times quoted Israeli military leaders as saying that“the strategic impasse has exacerbated the Israeli army's frustration” in its war on Gaza, and that“Hamas' advanced infrastructure has hindered the military campaign in Gaza.” It also said that“the diplomatic path to recovering the hostages will be the quickest way.”