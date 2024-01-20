Iraq Expands E-Government Services Portal

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi government's "Ur" electronic portal, has successfully expanded its e-government services, offering 708 services, of which 352 are electronic and 356 are paper-based.

Government spokesman, Haider Majid, also told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the portal has more than 2.3 million registered users.

He said Ur includes 6,358 governmental websites representing 68 institutions, providing services in various sectors such as education, justice, law, complaints, loans, finances, transportation, infrastructure, housing, citizenship, youth and sports, culture, electricity, water, agriculture, irrigation, retirement, health, and electronic information systems.

Additionally, the portal offers an advisory service accessible at the number 5599 to inquire about the services available. The advisory service operates from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Regarding the cancellation of paper-based issuance, Majid reported that 4,203,795 documents have been cancelled and replaced with electronic versions. The cancellation system involves 81 key entities, including ministries, provinces, presidential authorities, unions, and various agencies.

In terms of private sector services, the portal features a company registration service, aligning with the Prime Minister's directives for public-private partnerships and future national data center plans. Majid emphasized plans for collaboration with the private sector and the establishment of electronic services.

(Source: INA)