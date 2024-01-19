US Admits Sending $40 Million Weekly To Afghanistan Amid Controversy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Department of State has confirmed that it sends $80 million in cash to Afghanistan under Taliban control every 10 to 14 days. This comes as the Taliban, since June does not disclose the receipt of $40 million packages through the media to avoid criticism.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) reported on Friday, January 19th, citing the United Nations Office (UNAMA) that this cash is held in a dedicated account at a private bank and is not transferred to the Central Bank under the Taliban control. However, critics argue that the Taliban still influence how this money is spent.

In June 2023, a reliable source at the Central Bank of Afghanistan under Taliban control confirmed that $40 million packages of humanitarian aid are being sent to Kabul, but the Taliban no longer publicizes this news through the media.

The Central Bank of Afghanistan under Taliban control last time announced in April of 2023 that a $40 million aid package had arrived in Kabul.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, they have not been recognized by the international community and remain under sanctions.

Despite this, the US continues to send $40 million in so-called humanitarian aid, raising concerns about the group's influence over the financial assistance.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram