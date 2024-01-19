Epson's Makes Latest SCARA Robots Available To Market Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The new Epson Robots GX-B Series SCARA robots models engineered to help users develop powerful automation solutions easily, are now available.

The GX-B Series delivers optimal performance and is equipped with industrial-rated safety features, taking SCARA robot performance to the next level with ultra-high performance and flexibility for today's medical device, electronics and consumer electronics markets.

Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson America, says:“The latest GX-B Series is our most advanced lineup to date, enabling integrators to meet a wider range of customer needs with high-performing, reliable solutions that fit seamlessly into workflows for a range of industries.

“These new SCARA robots are powerful, automation solutions with a low total cost of ownership, expanding opportunities for our partners.”

Leveraging four decades of expertise, the GX-B Series robots are built to meet precise automation demands that help manufacturers tackle the most demanding tasks.

